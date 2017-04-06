With medical marijuana now legal in Arkansas, cities across the state are trying to figure out how to regulate the new businesses that will be coming into the state.
That includes where dispensaries and grow centers will be located within …
A major outbreak of mumps in Arkansas and several other states continues to grow at an alarming rate, according to public health agencies.
Officials say there are more than 2,000 cases of the contagious viral infection in Arkansas. Mumps causes …
It’s flu season again. Protect your family from influenza (flu) and pneumonia by getting flu and pneumonia shots.
Flu spreads easily by coughing, sneezing and close contact with others and is most common from October through March. Pneumonia is also …
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is the first hospital in Arkansas to implement a program that will give new parents a keepsake of their child’s birth and an assurance of the newborn’s safety.
Through a partnership with …
Infants should sleep in the same bedroom as their parents for at least the first six months of their lives to minimize the risk of sleep-related deaths, according to new guidelines from U.S. pediatricians.
Ideally, babies should stay in their …
|
Goya Gives 120,000 Pounds Of Food, $10,000 And Toys to Catholic Charities Of The Archdiocese Of Newark During The Christmas Season
|
MoneyGram Names W. Alexander Holmes to Succeed Pamela H. Patsley As Chairman of the Board of Directors in February 2018
|
Nexus Services, Inc. Announces 5% Raises and 200 New Jobs
|
The Home Depot Acquires The Company Store, Broadening Capabilities in Home Textile Categories
|
All new Acura RDX Prototype Teased Ahead of Detroit World Debut
P.O. Box 25743
Little Rock, Arkansas 72221-5743
Tel: (501) 771-5007
Toll free: 877-568-1206
Fax: 877-568-1206
Publishers of ¡Hola! ARKANSAS
The Premier Bilingual Newspaper of the state since October 2000