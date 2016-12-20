With medical marijuana now legal in Arkansas, cities across the state are trying to figure out how to regulate the new businesses that will be coming into the state.
That includes where dispensaries and grow centers will be located within …
A major outbreak of mumps in Arkansas and several other states continues to grow at an alarming rate, according to public health agencies.
Officials say there are more than 2,000 cases of the contagious viral infection in Arkansas. Mumps causes …
It’s flu season again. Protect your family from influenza (flu) and pneumonia by getting flu and pneumonia shots.
Flu spreads easily by coughing, sneezing and close contact with others and is most common from October through March. Pneumonia is also …
