[email protected] | Jan, 26 2017 11:34:32

BREAKING NEWS

Arkansas

0

Where will medical marijuana dispensaries be ...

With medical marijuana now legal in Arkansas, cities across the state are trying to figure out how to regulate the new businesses that will be coming into the state. That includes where dispensaries and grow centers will be located within …
Posted On 20 Dec 2016

Arkansas leads nation in mumps outbreak

Posted On 14 Dec 2016

Arkansas wins against Austin F. Peay

Posted On 06 Dec 2016

National News

0

IRS warns of delays for some taxpayers in 2017

People who count on getting their tax refunds in January to pay off holiday shopping bills might not see their money until mid-February, or even later. “We want people to be aware of the change for their planning purposes during …
Posted On 08 Dec 2016

IRS now accepting renewal applications

Posted On 28 Nov 2016

Best of Latin GRAMMYs; Shakira, Carlos Vives, ...

Posted On 21 Nov 2016

Hola! Arkansas SPORTS

Arkansas Rolls to Fifth Straight Win Over Mizzou

Behind a big night from junior guard Daryl Macon, the Arkansas men’s basketball team led wire to wire Saturday

Bulldogs’ Three-Point Shooting Hurts Razorbacks

Despite a season-high 19 points from senior Moses Kingsley, the Arkansas men’s basketball team (12-4, 1-3 SEC)

Sad loss for Arkansas

FOTOS: CRANT OSBORNE

University of Arkansas sophomore Malica Monk dropped in 17 points and senior Jessica

Hogs Use Second Air To Put Away North Dakota

The Arkansas men’s basketball team locked in on defense Tuesday evening and used a big second-half run to cruise

Seattle Sounders FC Champions with Panamanian flavor

The 120 minutes of soccer were not enough to define the new champion of American soccer and the champion had to

Immigration

BRIDGE Act will protect DACA recipients

Posted On 15 Dec 2016
0

Undocumented immigrants contribute with billions in taxes

Posted On 14 Nov 2016
0

No legal help for immigrant children

Posted On 10 Nov 2016
0

Third presidential debate was short on immigration issue

Posted On 20 Oct 2016
0

Judge backs off demand for young immigrants’ ID information

Posted On 17 Jul 2016
0

Health

0

Where will medical marijuana dispensaries be located?

With medical marijuana now legal in Arkansas, cities across the state are trying to figure out how to regulate the new businesses that will be coming into the state.

That includes where dispensaries and grow centers will be located within …

Posted On 20 Dec 2016
1

Arkansas leads nation in mumps outbreak

A major outbreak of mumps in Arkansas and several other states continues to grow at an alarming rate, according to public health agencies.

Officials say there are more than 2,000 cases of the contagious viral infection in Arkansas. Mumps causes …

Posted On 14 Dec 2016
0

Protect against flu and pneumonia

It’s flu season again. Protect your family from influenza (flu) and pneumonia by getting flu and pneumonia shots.

Flu spreads easily by coughing, sneezing and close contact with others and is most common from October through March. Pneumonia is also …

Posted On 04 Dec 2016

Government & Politics

0

BRIDGE Act will protect DACA recipients

Sens. Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) plan to introduce a plan to keep some undocumented immigrants from being deported by the incoming Trump administration. The BRIDGE Act would provide three years of protection for people who came to …
Posted On 15 Dec 2016

Anti-Trump protests continue nationwide

Posted On 11 Nov 2016

Transportation and tacos to get voters to the polls

Posted On 01 Nov 2016

Early voting starts this week

Posted On 25 Oct 2016

“Bad hombres” more famous than the entire ...

Posted On 21 Oct 2016

Entertainment

Education

BRIDGE Act will protect DACA recipients

Posted On 15 Dec 2016

Hispanic students at UALR fear deportation

Posted On 11 Nov 2016

Latinas making strong and extraordinary progress in the U.S

Posted On 03 Nov 2016

ATU, LULAC working together to assist Latino students

Posted On 20 Oct 2016

Mexican Consulate

Thank you, Consul Preciado!

Posted On 02 Jun 2016

Mexican Consulate gave $40,000 for health program

Posted On 17 Mar 2016

Did you get your annual Flu Shot?

Posted On 18 Nov 2015

Mexican Consulate celebrates Binational Health on October 5 to 10

Posted On 12 Oct 2015

Language

Social Network

FBTWInstagramRSS

Print Edition

h67a0987

Facebook

Weather

Arkansas
January 26, 2017, 5:34 am
Clear
Clear
5°C
real feel: 2°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 3 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:05 am
sunset: 5:31 pm
 

Galleries

Contact Us

Hola! Media Group

P.O. Box 25743
Little Rock, Arkansas 72221-5743

Tel: (501) 771-5007
Toll free: 877-568-1206
Fax: 877-568-1206

[email protected]

[email protected]

Publishers of ¡Hola! ARKANSAS
The Premier Bilingual Newspaper of the state since October 2000